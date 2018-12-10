Brexit vote week: What are the key events to come?

Theresa May’s Brexit deal looks set to be put to the vote on Tuesday, the culmination of a heated five-day debate in Westminster.

Here is how this week is expected to play out for the UK's Prime Minister and Britain’s departure from the EU.

Laying down the law

Brexit looks as if it will make headlines from the start, with the European Court of Justice due to rule on Monday morning whether the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50.

Campaigners say that if the ECJ rules the UK can unilaterally revoke Brexit it could give the country the option to “stop the clock” on leaving the EU as it would give an alternative to the options of the Prime Minister’s deal or no-deal. The European Parliament building in Brussels (John Walton/PA)

Clear the lobby

Parliament will sit again on Monday to resume the Brexit debate, with a vote scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Following a weekend of pressure on Mrs May about the details of the deal, Downing Street could make some concessions on certain parts of the blueprint for Britain’s exit.

Should the Prime Minister not secure a victory in the vote, then interest will turn to the numbers. Conservatives could send the 48 letters needed to the 1922 Committee to force a leadership contest and Labour could also table a vote of no confidence in Mrs May.

PMQs

The weekly spectacle of Prime Minister’s Questions is scheduled for Wednesday at 12pm. How the vote goes on Tuesday will govern whether Mrs May can use the occasion to hail a historic victory, or will be left facing enormous pressure to explain what comes next for Brexit.

Return to Brussels

The Prime Minister is due to head to the Belgian capital on Thursday for the European Council summit. Brexit is not on the agenda – instead the EU’s long-term budget, single market, migration and external relations are up for discussion – but should the vote not go Mrs May’s way, she could look to secure concessions in Brussels. The Supreme Court is to rule on whether the EU Exit Bill passed by the Scottish Parliament in March is constitutional (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Court in the act

The highest court in the UK – the Supreme Court – will rule on Thursday on a challenge brought over Brexit legislation passed by the Scottish devolved administration.

The court has been asked to rule on whether the EU Exit Bill passed by the Scottish Parliament in March is constitutional and “properly within devolved legislative powers”.

- Press Association