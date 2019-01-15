Brexit Vote: How the day is likely to unfold

MPs will gather later for a vote on Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, after more than two years of talks with the EU and months of parliamentary and intra-party wrangling on both sides of the Commons.

There is also the minor matter of just 10 weeks remaining until Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

The business end of events will be Tuesday evening when voting takes place, following the last of five days of debate.

Here are some of the approximate times of events during the day:

0930: The Cabinet gathers in Downing Street for its regular Tuesday morning meeting. It is likely to last for several hours. Theresa May is expected to heavily lose tonight’s vote (Ben Birchall/PA)

1250: The last day of the Brexit debate will be opened by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

1830: Theresa May will close the debate with a speech from the Dispatch Box. It is expected to be heavy on “the people expect” and “the eyes of the world are upon us” type rhetoric.

1900: Voting will begin, starting with backbench amendments and culminating in the meaningful vote on the Withdrawal Agreement itself. It could be as late as 10pm according to some guesses. Speaker John Bercow will reveal which amendments he has selected for a vote as the final day of debate starts on Tuesday, with Hilary Benn already having dropped his.

After the meaningful vote takes place: Mrs May is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons.

- Press Association