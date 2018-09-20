Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser willing to testify ‘if terms are fair’

A lawyer for a woman accusing US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says she is willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week if they can agree to terms “that are fair and which ensure her safety”.

The email from an attorney for Christine Blasey Ford to committee aides also says that holding the session on Monday is not possible.

Panel chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said that Monday would be her chance to testify.

The Brett Kavanaugh hearings for the future Justice of the Supreme Court are truly a display of how mean, angry, and despicable the other side is. They will say anything, and are only.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

Ms Ford’s lawyers have said she has received death threats.

Ms Ford has said she wants the FBI to investigate her claim that Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s.

Lawyer Debra Katz wrote that Ms Ford’s “strong preference” remains a full investigation before she testifies.

- Press Association