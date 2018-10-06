Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to US Supreme Court

Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the US Supreme Court after being confirmed by the Senate.

Kavanaugh won the vote 50-48, with one further Senator voting 'present'.

The confirmation process was marred by allegations of sexual assault dating back 36 years. The allegation led to the vote being delayed while the FBI did a further investigation.

The vote means the 53-year-old will be appointed to the bench of the country's highest court.

Protesters heckled senators in the gallery as the vote was carried out.

More to follow...