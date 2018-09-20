Breaking: Reports of three deaths in US shooting

Three people have been killed and several injured in a shooting in the US, according to breaking reports

The local Sheriff’s Office has said the situation is ongoing but “secure".

It is unknown whether those repsonsible have been captured or killed.

Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence at an industrial park in the county.

More as we get it ...

KEYWORDS: US, Shooting, Maryland

 

