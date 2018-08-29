Brazil’s would-be president says police should get medals for killing criminals

A leading candidate for Brazil’s presidency has said police should be given a licence to kill criminals.

Congressman Jair Bolsonaro said criminals cannot be treated as “normal human beings” and that police should be allowed to kill them.

Mr Bolsonaro said: “If he kills 10, 15 or 20 with 10 or 30 bullets each, he needs to get a medal and not be prosecuted.”

He made the comments on Tuesday night on Brazil’s most popular news programme on TV Globo.

Mr Bolsonaro’s law-and-order rhetoric has helped put him among the top contenders for the October presidential election in a nation fed up with crime.

Human rights groups say police killings of suspects are already rampant.

- Press Association