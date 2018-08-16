Brazilian plastic surgeon Dr Bumbum charged with murder of patient

A Brazilian plastic surgeon known as Doctor Bumbum has been charged with murdering one of his patients.

Denis Furtado got his nickname because he is known for procedures to make women's bottoms bigger.

Lilian Calixto died after he allegedly used a larger dose of a chemical than is recommended.

According to reports police said Ms Calixto fell ill during the operation and was taken to hospital.

Dr Denis Furtado aka Dr Bumbum

Police said they found Dr Furtado, who is allegedly not registered to practice medicine in Rio de Janeiro after receiving a tip-off.

Mr Furtado, who amassed 650,000 Instagram followers by posting pictures of his work, was arrested last month.