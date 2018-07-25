Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The young footballers and their coach who were rescued after being trapped in a cave in northern Thailand have been ordained at a Buddhist temple to show thanks for being brought to safety.

The 11 boys, aged 11-to-16, became Buddhist novices in the ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk.

One of the 12 boys did not participate because he is not Buddhist.

Followers offer banknotes to the footballers (AP)

The group prepared for their ordinations on Tuesday with ceremonies that included shaving their heads.

Buddhist males in Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood at some point in their lives.

A major reason for the boys to make the gesture was to give thanks for the former Thai navy SEAL who died while taking part in the operation to rescue them.

