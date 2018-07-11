Boys lost weight but ‘took care of themselves’ in Thai cave

The 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave lost weight during their two-week ordeal but had water while they were trapped and are in good health, a Thai health official has said.

Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, a public health inspector, said the football team-mates and their coach rescued over the three previous days “took care of themselves well in the cave”.

The official said one member of the final group of four boys and the coach who arrived at a hospital on Tuesday evening had a slight lung infection.

Peoples celebrate after the evacuation of the boys and their coach (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Two of the first group had a lung infection as well, and they will need medicine for seven days.

Divers extracted the team in a high-risk mission inside the flooded passageways. The group entered the cave on June 23 but flooding cut off the exit.

