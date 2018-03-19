Boy, nine, 'shoots sister in video game controller dispute'

A nine-year-old boy has shot and wounded his 13-year-old sister after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities in Mississippi.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said the girl would not give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday.

He said the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.

The girl was rushed to a children's hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities said they do not yet know how the firearm used in the shooting had been accessed. The sheriff added that the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

- PA