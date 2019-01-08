Boy, 14, stabbed to death in north-east London street

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was found with stab injuries, Scotland Yard has said.

Officers were called to Bickley Road, Leyton in Waltham Forest shortly before 6.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a road traffic collision.

A crime scene is in place in #Waltham Forest after a fatal stabbing https://t.co/Y8UIKlSjW2 pic.twitter.com/tSRo0A3n91 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 8, 2019

Metropolitan Police said the teenager was found with stab wounds, and it was then established there had been no collision.

A spokesman for the force said: “Despite efforts of paramedics, he was declared dead at 7.09pm. Next of kin have been informed.

“A crime scene is in place. The homicide and major crime team has been informed. There has been no arrest. Inquiries continue.”

- Press Association