Boy, 14, in court over moped robbery spree in London

A 14-year-old boy robbed seven people of their mobile phones and other gadgets in the space of an hour from the back of a moped, a court has heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, went on a crime spree with an accomplice around Hornsey, Crouch End and Muswell Hill in north London on Thursday, it is claimed.

Between 1.15pm and 2.15pm seven people had their phones stolen before police identified the two suspects on the moped in Middle Lane, between Crouch End and Hornsey.

Officers seized the defendant from the pillion seat but the driver of the moped rode off.

When the youth was searched, police found 13 mobile phones – nine of which have since been returned to their owners.

The boy, from Tottenham, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, charged with seven counts of robbery relating to six mobile phones and an iPod.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, he indicated that he denied all charges against him.

He sat in the well of the court flanked by two officers rather than in the dock, because of his age.

Listing the case for a management hearing on June 14 at the same court, District Judge Robin McPhee remanded the defendant into the care of the local authority.

The court heard that he was likely to be placed back with his family until trial but under strict supervision by the local youth offending team.

He was ordered to abide by a curfew between 7am and 7pm, attend meetings with the youth offending team four times a week and barred from riding on any two-wheeled vehicle such as a pushbike, moped or motorcycle.

Judge McPhee made the defendant repeat his bail conditions back to him before releasing him from the courtroom.

Neither of the defendant’s parents was present in court, and Judge McPhee ordered that they attend on the next occasion.

- Press Association