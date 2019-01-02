Boy, 14, faces crash murder charge after egg-throwing sparks car chase in the US

A 14-year-old boy who authorities say was driving an SUV that caused a fatal crash in Texas after an egg-throwing incident has been arrested on a murder charge.

The SUV was filled with teenagers who were throwing eggs at other cars when another driver began chasing them, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 14-year-old driver then ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing Silvia Zavala, the department said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Ms Zavala, 45, had just been shopping and was “totally innocent”.

Mr Gonzalez said the 14-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention centre on a murder charge.

He said police will interview the driver of the car that chased the teenagers.

