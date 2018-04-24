Boy, 13, shot dead 11-year-old brother 'in premeditated act' in Ohio

A 13-year-old boy has fatally shot his 11-year-old brother in what police in Ohio are describing as an apparent "premeditated act".

Police in Streetsboro said officers were called to a home at around 9.30pm local time on Monday.

The 11-year-old died in hospital.

The 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder in Portage County Juvenile Court, police said.

The gun used in the incident was stolen from his grandfather's home, officers added.

Police have not said what prompted the teenager to shoot his brother.

Streetsboro is roughly 30 miles south-east of central Cleveland.

- PA