Boy, 13, leads British police on 100mph chase

A 13-year-old-boy in Bradford drove a stolen car at speeds of up to 100mph as he attempted to give police the slip, an officer said.The boy was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf which was taken during a burglary in Shipley, near Bradford, Pc Benjamin Pearson said.

West Yorkshire Police officers pursued it at high speeds for about five miles before bringing it to a halt with spikes in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two arrests have been made.

Pc Pearson, a road traffic officer with the force, tweeted an image of the dark vehicle at 5.21am with the caption: “Stolen Golf from a burglary in Shipley, picked up in Keighley and pursued at 100mph to Bingley where it was stung.

“2 x males were arrested.

“Shocking to find the driver was only 13 years old!!”

- Press Association
