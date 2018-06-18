Boris Johnson defends UN human rights body

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has defended the United Nation’s main human rights body, alluding to signs that the US may withdraw from it over alleged bias against Israel.

But while speaking to the Human Rights Council, Mr Johnson said that its dedicated agenda item on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories was “disproportionate and damaging to the cause of peace”.

Human rights are central to liberty & @UNHumanRights is key to defending them. I’m here to bang the drum for the world’s poorest girls to get 12 years of quality education. #LeaveNoGirlBehind pic.twitter.com/KrDRV8EZU3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 18, 2018

Mr Johnson said: “But I stress that that does not mean that we in the UK are blind to the value of this council.”

The Foreign Secretary said the council’s work on the Israel-Palestinian conflict could have value, under the right conditions.

Diplomats have told reporters that a US withdrawal from the 47-member council could come as early as Tuesday.

Mr Johnson’s address on Monday focused on the need for education of women and girls worldwide as a way to promote human rights.

- Press Association