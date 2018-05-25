Bogus builder found guilty of attempting to murder 96-year-old D-Day veteran in claw hammer attack

An illiterate, bogus builder who shouted “money money money” as he repeatedly hit a 96-year-old D-Day veteran over the head with a claw hammer has been found guilty of attempted murder in England.

Joseph Isaacs, 40, launched the vicious assault on Jim Booth at the older man’s home in Taunton, Somerset, south-west England when he became enraged after having his offer of cheap building work turned down.

Royal Navy veteran Mr Booth, who played a key part in the success of the D-Day landings in the Second World War and went on to clear mines in the Mediterranean after the war, tried to escape by retreating into his house but was pursued by Isaacs, who hit him again and again with the shiny new claw hammer.

D-Day veteran Jim Booth (Ben Birchall/PA)

Isaacs, of no fixed address, denied intending to kill Mr Booth, claiming instead that he had gone to the house to get money for food, but was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury of seven women and five men after less than two hours of deliberation.

He had already admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and six allegations of fraud in relation to the attack at an earlier hearing.

Great-grandfather Mr Booth was left with multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his head, hands and arms after answering the door to Isaacs at his home in Gipsy Lane, Taunton, on November 22 last year.

After hearing the verdict Rachel Drake, for the prosecution, said Mr Booth would like to be present for sentencing.

Judge David Ticehurst agreed and said he would sentence Isaacs at 2pm.

- Press Association