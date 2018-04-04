Body of newborn baby found in a Manchester field
Police are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found in a field.
Officers were called to George Street in Heywood, Greater Manchester, at around 7.10amthis morning.
The scene has been cordoned off.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "At around 7.10am on Wednesday April 4 2018, police were called to a field near George Street in Heywood, to reports that the body of a baby had been found.
"Officers attended and discovered the body of what is believed to be a newborn baby.
"A scene is in place while police inquiries continue."
- PA
