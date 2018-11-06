Body found in rubble of collapsed building in Marseille

Back to World Home

French rescue crews have found the body of a man in the ruins of two buildings that collapsed in the southern city of Marseille.

The discovery was confirmed by the city’s fire brigade on its Twitter feed.

Authorities fear more people could be trapped inside (AP)

Authorities fear other people may also be trapped in the ruins.

The two buildings, one vacant and the other housing apartments, collapsed on Monday morning.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Marseille

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World