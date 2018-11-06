Body found in rubble of collapsed building in Marseille
06/11/2018 - 08:35:00Back to World Home
French rescue crews have found the body of a man in the ruins of two buildings that collapsed in the southern city of Marseille.
The discovery was confirmed by the city’s fire brigade on its Twitter feed.
Authorities fear other people may also be trapped in the ruins.
The two buildings, one vacant and the other housing apartments, collapsed on Monday morning.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here