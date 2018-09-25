Bodies of missing Briton and wife found in Thailand

The bodies of a missing British expatriate and his Thai wife have been found in northern Thailand.

The bodies of 64-year-old retired petroleum engineer Alan Hogg and 61-year-old Nhot Suddaen were discovered buried on their property in Phrae province, local police said.

Three suspects have reportedly been held over the alleged murder of the couple.

Police said they have confessed to being hired by Ms Nhot’s brother to kill them.

He has been arrested, with police saying he has admitted making the order over a family dispute.

The bodies were discovered on the property of their home (Daily News via AP)

Mr Hogg, who previously ran a business in Edinburgh, and his wife had been together for 30 years.

A major police search was launched for the pair after they were reported missing.

Local police said they believe the couple had been dead for about a week before their bodies were discovered.

Phrae province police commander Colonel Manas Kerdsukho said Mr Hogg had been shot with a shotgun, while Ms Nhot died after being bludgeoned, AP reported.

The arrests were said to have been made after investigations surrounding the couple’s pick-up truck, which had been stolen.

A spokesman for the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “Our staff are providing support to the family of a British couple who have died in Thailand and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

- Press Association