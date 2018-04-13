Bill Cosby's chief accuser 'seeking justice' in sex trial

Bill Cosby's chief accuser has told his sexual assault retrial she is seeking justice.

Andrea Constand began giving evidence today at the courthouse in suburban Philadelphia.

She was given a second chance to confront the TV star in court after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

The defence team says Ms Constand is a "con artist" who framed Cosby for money. He paid her $3.4m in a 2006 civil settlement.

Andrea Constand

She told the jury she has nothing to gain financially now by wanting him locked up.

The former Temple University women's basketball executive says Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004, when he was a powerful trustee at the school.

Cosby says she consented to a sexual encounter.

Ms Constand follows five other accusers who also gave evidence against the 80-year-old comedian.

