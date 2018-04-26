Bill Cosby showed his true colours with outburst, says District Attorney

A prosecutor has said Bill Cosby showed his true colours when he went on an expletive-laced tirade after his conviction on sexual assault charges.

Cosby called District Attorney Kevin Steele an “a--hole” in court after Steele asked the judge to revoke the 80-year-old comedian’s bail and send him to jail. Cosby remains free.

Steele told reporters the outburst showed that Cosby’s good-guy persona was just an act, and “we got to see who he really was.”

Cosby was convicted of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. His lawyer has promised to appeal.

Constand’s lawyer, Dolores Troiani, thanked prosecutors and investigators for their diligence and praised Constand for her courage. She says, “Although justice was delayed, it was not denied.”

District Attorney Kevin Steele said the jury that convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault has delivered justice to the 80-year-old comedian’s chief accuser.

Steele praised Constand as the “first courageous person” to go public with her allegations that Cosby drugged and molested her.

Some 60 women have come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct going back five decades. Five other accusers testified against him at the trial.

Steele said Cosby was “a man who had evaded this moment for far too long.”