Bill Cosby should be classified as sexually violent predator - assessment board

The US sexual offenders assessment board has recommended that Bill Cosby should be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The district attorney for Montgomery County in Pennsylvania has requested a hearing on the report so a judge can decide if disgraced entertainer Cosby will be classified as a sexually violent predator.

No date has been set for the hearing.

The 81-year-old was convicted on April 26 on sexual assault charges related to accusations he had drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.

The assessment, which looks at 14 different areas to determine the status, is not public.

State law requires Cosby to register as a sex offender because of the conviction.

The classification would require increased treatment in prison and increased notification of neighbours when he is released.

Cosby is scheduled to be sentenced on September 24.

PA