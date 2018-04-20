Bill Cosby 'never visited mansion during month of alleged sex attack'

US jurors were shown Bill Cosby's travel records as his lawyers said he never visited his Philadelphia mansion in the month he is accused of drugging and molesting a woman there.

Cosby's lawyers say the alleged assault on Andrea Constand could not have happened in January 2004, when she says the comedian knocked her out with pills and sexually assaulted her.

The date is important because Cosby was not charged until December 2015, just before the 12-year statute of limitations was set to expire.

The defence produced logs for Cosby's private jet flights as well as several days' worth of schedules listing his whereabouts and media appearances. The schedules do not indicate what Cosby was doing during his personal time.

Debbie Meister, his personal assistant, testified that the flights on Cosby's Gulfstream IV - dubbed Camille after his wife of more than 50 years - coincided with comedy performances and other events on Cosby's schedule.

None of the records showed him flying into or out of Philadelphia-area airports from December 2003 to February 2004.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said outside court that the records "connect the dots" that the comedian was not around Philadelphia at that time.

Cosby, 80, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He says his sexual encounter with Ms Constand was consensual.

The trial will resume on Monday and the jury is expected to retire later next week.

- PA