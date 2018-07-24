‘Bigfoot’ dinosaur fossil came from giant sauropod

A dinosaur fossil nicknamed “Bigfoot” – the largest individual foot ever found – has finally been identified 20 years after it was unearthed in the US.

Scientists now know it belonged to a brachiosaur, one of the largest animals to walk the Earth.

Brachiosaurs, one of the stars of the movie Jurassic Park, were from the sauropod family – long-necked, four-footed plant-eaters that grew enormously large.

The new research also shows that 150 million years ago brachiosaurs were widespread across North America.

Photo taken during 1998 excavations showing brachiosaur foot bones below tail bones from camarasaurus, another giant plant-eating dinosaur (KUVP/PA)

Bigfoot was discovered in 1998 embedded in rock outcrops in the Black Hills region of Wyoming, a rich source of dinosaur bones and skeletons.

Lead scientist Dr Anthony Maltese, from Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Centre in Woodland Park, Colorado, said: “It was immediately apparent that the foot, nearly a metre wide, was from an extremely large animal, so the specimen was nicknamed ‘Bigfoot’.”

The team used 3D scanning and detailed measurements to compare the foot to similar fossils from numerous dinosaur species.

To date, it remains the largest dinosaur foot – and by extension the largest foot of any land animal – ever discovered.

Co-author Dr Emanuel Tschopp, from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, said: “There are tracks and other incomplete skeletons from Australia and Argentina that seem to be from even bigger animals, but those gigantic skeletons were found without the feet.

“This beast was clearly one of the biggest that ever walked in North America.”

The study, published in the journal PeerJ, showed that brachiosaurs inhabited a huge region stretching from eastern Utah to north-west Wyoming.

This was surprising since other sauropods from the same era had smaller geographical ranges, said the researchers.

- Press Association