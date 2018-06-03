Berlin police shoot man waving knife inside cathedral

Police in Berlin have opened fire on a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance at the city’s cathedral, wounding him in the legs.

A Berlin police spokesman described the wounded man as a “hooligan” but did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or his actions.

Berlin police spokesman, Winfrid Wenzel, said he was waving a knife inside the cathedral, but there is no indication the 53-year-old's actions are linked to terrorism.

The dpa news agency quoted police as saying the man appeared to be confused.

Mr Wenzel said the incident began when the man entered the Berliner Dom and waved a knife in the area of the altar.

Amateur video showed heavy police activity in the area of the Protestant cathedral, located in the centre of Germany’s capital.

Cathedral employees called police and dozens of people were evacuated from the holy site.

One of the two officers responding to the call opened fire, wounding the man, Mr Wenzel said.

The second officer was inadvertently wounded by the shot or shots fired by his colleague, Berlin police said.

Both the suspect and the police officer were taken to hospital. Dpa said the officer is in a serious condition.

The area around the cathedral is typically crowded with tourists and visitors, particularly on Sunday. A Sunday evening prayer service at the church was cancelled.

