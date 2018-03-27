Benjamin Netanyahu in hospital with temperature and cough

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough.

A statement from the Israeli government quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests.

The Ynet news website said Mr Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago.

It said he would spend the night at the hospital under observation.

Mr Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.