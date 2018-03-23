Bench where Skripal pair found collapsed removed amid spy poison probe

Investigators are removing the bench where poisoned former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found.

Scotland Yard said it is being taken on Friday to "preserve it as a potential crime exhibit" as part of the attempted murder probe.

Mr Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were extremely ill when they were discovered on the park bench in The Maltings shopping centre, in Salisbury, on March 4.

The bench, a short walk from Zizzi restaurant and The Mill pub, which were both visited by the Skripals, has been cordoned off and covered by a tent since the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation, involving 250 counter-terror detectives is likely to take months as investigators wearing protective suits continue to search for clues.

