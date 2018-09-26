Belgium’s Queen Paola flown home ‘after suffering stroke during Venice trip’
Belgium’s Queen Paola, the mother of King Philippe, is flying home from Italy for health reasons amid reports she suffered a stroke during a trip to Venice.
Broadcaster RTBF reported that the 81-year-old became ill overnight and was to be urgently flown back to Belgium.
The Royal Palace said in a statement that Italian-born Queen Paola is returning “to undergo medical tests”.
It did not provide details about her condition.
- Press Association
