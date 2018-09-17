Belgian police shoot and wound knife-wielding attacker
Belgian police have shot and injured a man after he attacked one of their officers with a knife in a northern neighbourhood of Brussels.
Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere said Monday that “the man attacked one of our colleagues with a knife”.
Van De Keere said that a second officer shot the attacker and “seriously wounded him”.
She said that the full details of the incident were not yet clear.
- Press Association
