Belgian police shoot and wound knife-wielding attacker

Belgian police have shot and injured a man after he attacked one of their officers with a knife in a northern neighbourhood of Brussels.

Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere said Monday that “the man attacked one of our colleagues with a knife”.

Van De Keere said that a second officer shot the attacker and “seriously wounded him”.

She said that the full details of the incident were not yet clear.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, Belgium, Attack, UK, Belgium, Brussels, story, composite

 

