Before and after shots show how 5km high eruption blew apart volcano's summit

The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Sinabung, which shot ash five kilometres high, also "annihilated" the mountain's summit.

Before and after images from Indonesia's Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation show an enormous chunk missing from the peak.

Volcanologist Devy Kamil Syahbana said the chunk, known as the "lava dome", had a volume of at least 1.6 million cubic metres (56.5 million cubic feet).

The volcano in North Sumatra, which has been active since 2010, erupted explosively on Monday morning.

Hot ash clouds rolled down its slopes, travelling as far as 4.9 kilometres from the crater.

Video showed screaming children fleeing a school outside the exclusion zone that surrounds the volcano as a billowing column of ash rose in the background.

Indonesia's Mount #Sinabung volcano erupted this morning, shooting a spectacular plume of ash billowing 5,000 meters into the atmosphere https://t.co/4ur7XY8jZ4 pic.twitter.com/dOCuknJlzo — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 19, 2018

No-one was injured.