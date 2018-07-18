Beekeeper back at work after fundraisers help him replace vandalised hives

A beekeeper whose hives were destroyed by vandals has thanked the public for a “phenomenal” response after well-wishers raised £3,000 to replace them.

Steve Cattanach, 60, found two of his hives in Carr-Ellison Park, Hebburn, South Tyneside had been trashed, killing about 120,000 bees, in May.

Northumbria Police appealed for witnesses which was seen by Nina Goudie who set up an online fundraiser to cover the cost of replacements and over 280 people supported it, raising more than £3,000.

Mr Cattanach said: “I’m just blown away by the response.

Steve Cattanach with Nina Goudie (Northumbria Police/PA)

“It’s nice to know there are so many good people out there.

“I want to thank everyone.

“It’s been phenomenal.”

He will buy two new hives and put another at Westoe Crown Community Hub and will continue to visit schools to teach children the importance of bees.

Miss Goudie, a 33-year-old student nurse at South Tyneside District Hospital, said the vandalism made her act.

“It was just mindless, such a shame, so I wanted to do something to help,” she said.

“I was amazed as the total continued to grow, and I’m just so pleased for Steve.

“What he does is fascinating and very educational.

“He gives up his time for others, now hopefully this money can help him build some new hives and continue his work in local schools.”

- Press Association