BBC journalist scared of dogs becomes first person in UK to get guide horse

A blind man is to become the first person in the UK to get a guide horse - because he is scared of dogs.

23-year-old Mohammed Salim Patel, who has a degenerative eye condition, says he had given up hope of having a guide animal because of his phobia.

It will take a couple of years to train Digby, the American miniature horse who will help him around the streets of Blackburn in Lancashire.

Digby is only 8 months old and has three years of training before he is fully qualified.

Mohammed Salim Patel is a multi-platform journalist currently working with BBC North West.

Digby's First Visit To Blackburn - BBC North West Tonight - #UK'sFirstGu... https://t.co/vLSK9pIdAz — TheBlindJournalist (@Sal9594) February 6, 2018

- Digital Desk