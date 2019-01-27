Banksy artwork stolen from the Bataclan in Paris

A Banksy artwork at the Bataclan music hall in Paris, painted in tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attack, has been stolen.

The white painting of what appears to be a young person looking down at the ground was on a black door at the concert venue.

The Bataclan confirmed the theft on Twitter.

L’œuvre de @originaIbanksy hommage aux victimes du 13/11 a été volée. pic.twitter.com/FMHoobzRXm — Bataclan (@bataclan_) January 26, 2019

Briton Nick Alexander was among 90 music fans killed in a massacre during an Eagles of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan when coordinated attacks took place in the French capital in November 2015.

The Bataclan said it was announcing the theft with a deep “indignation”, adding the artwork was a symbol that belonged to everyone – locals, Parisians and “citizens of the world”.

In June last year, Banksy, who is thought to hail from Bristol, posted two pictures of the artwork on Instagram, captioning one of them “Fire door, Bataclan”.

Earlier this month, a Banksy artwork painted on the side of a steelworker’s garage was sold to an art dealer for a “six-figure sum”.

John Brandler, 63, who owns Brandler Galleries in Essex, said he had agreed the mural could be kept in its current location in Port Talbot, South Wales, for a minimum of two years.

The artwork, which shows a child dressed for snow playing in the falling ash and smoke from a skip fire, is Banksy’s first to appear in Wales and is believed to be a comment on pollution linked to its steel plant.

Steelworker Ian Lewis, 55, said it was like “Christmas had come early” after the work appeared on the side of his garage in Taibach on December 18 but later said he was “struggling” to cope with the attention.

- Press Association