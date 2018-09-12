Bald eagle lands on fire engine during 9/11 memorial ceremony
12/09/2018 - 16:58:00
Americans paying their respects on the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks witnessed a poignant moment as a bald eagle landed on a fire engine involved in a memorial service.
Andover Fire Station Chief Jerry Streich took to Facebook Live to share the remarkable moment, after the American symbol landed on the truck – which was being used to hold up a US flag.
“Look what landed on top of the aerial on 9/11,” said Streich in Minnesota. “Isn’t that unbelievable?”
The eagle flew off shortly afterwards, but the remarkable moment has been viewed millions of times on Facebook.
- Press Association
