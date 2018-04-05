Bail approved for ex-Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont by German court

A German court has ruled that former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail pending a decision on his possible extradition to Spain.

The state court in Schleswig said it is setting conditions including a €75,000 payment for the 55-year-old ex-president of Spain's Catalonia region to leave prison.

Mr Puigdemont was detained in Germany on a Spanish arrest warrant as he attempted to drive on March 25th from Finland to Belgium, where he currently resides.

The court said Mr Puigdemont cannot be extradited on the main charge Spain is levelling against him, that of rebellion, because the comparable German charge of treason specifies "violence".

Madrid also accuses Mr Puigdemont of misuse of public funds.

The German court said it will consider his extradition on that count.

