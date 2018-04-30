Babysitter in custody after German boy found dead in bath

A 69-year-old woman has been arrested in southern Germany after a seven-year-old boy she was babysitting was found dead in the bath.

The child was found dead on Saturday in a bathtub at the woman's home in Kuenzelsau.

Police and prosecutors said initial post-mortem tests found the boy had not drowned, but died as a result of force to his neck.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Local media reports said she had regularly taken care of the boy for several years.

A judge has ordered the woman to be held in custody while the investigation continues.

