'Baby It's Cold Outside' Christmas classic removed from US radio station playlist

The Christmas classic 'Baby It's Cold Outside' has been removed from a US station's playlist following complaints from listeners.

The station in Cleveland, Ohio said the song was inappropriate and at odds with the #MeToo movement.

But a poll on the station's Facebook page showed a majority of respondents did not want the song banned.

Host Glenn Anderson blogged that although the song was written in a different era, the lyrics felt "manipulative and wrong".

He added, "the world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, the song has no place."

Written by Frank Loesser in 1944, Baby It's Cold Outside has been covered by Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, Tom Jones and Cerys Matthews and actors Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in the movie Elf.

Usually performed as a duet between a man and a woman, it features lyrics such as:

"I simply must go (But baby it's cold outside)

The answer is no (But baby it's cold outside)."

Another line, "Say what's in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)", is perhaps one of the most controversial.

Critics of the song have said that it could be interpreted as a reference to date rape.

- Digital Desk