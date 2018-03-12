Austrian attackers killed outside Iranian diplomat's home

An Austrian attacker has been shot and killed by a guard he wounded outside the Iranian ambassador's residence in Vienna, police said.

Police spokesman Harald Soros said the guard was wounded in the arm before he shot the attacker dead shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The spokesman said the attacker was a 26-year-old Austrian man. The motive for the attack was not clear.

Police ordered reinforcements around all diplomatic missions in the Austrian capital, which is also home to many international organisations.

More to follow.

Police guard in front of the Iranian ambassador's residence after an attack in Vienna. Pic: AP Photo/Ronald Zak

