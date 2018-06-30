Austria takes over EU presidency with pledge for security
Austria has taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union with a pledge to better secure the 28-nation bloc’s external borders.
At a ceremony outside the Alpine town of Schladming on Saturday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the six-month presidency is “an honour for us, but also a great responsibility”.
“We know that the international environment is difficult right now,” he added.
Mr Kurz came to power last year as the head of a right-wing coalition government with a pledge to restrict migration to Austria.
He supports setting up landing points for migrants outside the EU and strengthening the bloc’s Frontex border agency.
EU Council president Donald Tusk praised the Austrian motto for its presidency – “a Europe that protects”.
