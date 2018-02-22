Attacker throws grenade at US Embassy in Montenegro before killing himself

An attacker threw a grenade at the US Embassy in the capital of Montenegro then killed himself with another explosive device.

The area in Podgorica was sealed off by police, and the embassy warned Americans to avoid the area because of "an active security situation."

Montenegro's government said the unknown assailant hurled the grenade into the embassy compound around midnight on Wednesday and then killed himself with another explosive device.

No-one else was hurt and there was no major damage.

Montenegro borders the Adriatic Sea in southeastern Europe and joined NATO last year.

The US established diplomatic ties with the tiny Balkan state in 2006 after it split from much larger Serbia.