Attack suspected as van crashed into newspaper building in Amsterdam

A van has been rammed into the entrance of a building housing a national newspaper in Amsterdam in what looks like a deliberate attack, Dutch police said.

No-one was injured in the pre-dawn incident, which sparked a fire.

Chief editor of the De Telegraaf newspaper Paul Jansen said "we will not be intimidated" and that "it is clear that we don't have friends everywhere".

Private news outlet NOS cited a police spokesman as saying that surrounding roads and the vehicle's trajectory indicated that the driver hit the building intentionally.

The driver is reported to have fled with an accomplice in a separate vehicle, a dark Audi. The fire was quickly brought under control.

