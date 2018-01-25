At least two dead as train carrying hundreds derails in Italy during rush-hour

A train carrying hundreds of people has derailed in northern Italy, killing at least two people and seriously injuring 10, police said.

The Trenord commuter service derailed at the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of Milan.

Two cars peeled off the rails and came to rest at an angle.

Rescue crews climbed through them, helping the passengers to escape.

The accident happened early today as people headed into Milan at the start of the work day.

The train was heading from Cremona into Milan's Garibaldi station.

The incident halted train traffic into and out of Italy's financial capital for hours.