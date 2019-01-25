At least four people dead after tourist plane and helicopter collide in Italy - reports
At least four people are reported to have died after a small tourist aircraft collided with a helicopter in Italy.
According to local media, the incident occurred over a glacier in the northern part of the country.
Six people in total are believed to have been on board the two aircraft.
The helicopter is said to have been responding to an incident in La Thuile at an altitude of around 3,000 metres.
More as we have it...
