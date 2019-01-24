At least five dead in Florida shooting

At least five people have been killed in a shooting in Florida, US.

The shooting happened in a SunTrust bank in the suburb of Sebring.

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zephan Xaver from Sebring.

Police have identified the suspect as Zephan Xaver. Picture: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

The investigation into his motives is still ongoing.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the building before eventually surrendering himself to the Highland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

Police also said that the victims were the only people in the building at the time.

Their names and ages have not yet been released.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said: “This is something that you hope will never happen anywhere, much less in your hometown.

“This has been a tragic day for our community. We’ve suffered a significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime.”

"We will continue to investigate and work to see that the victims and their families are taken care of and that they receive the justice they deserve.”

Sherrif Paul Blackman said: “I am heartbroken that this horrendous incident has occurred in our county. I pray for the victims, their families and our community.

"This tragedy will have a lasting impact on Highlands County and likely this community will never be the same.

“I have been in law enforcement all of my adult life and this horrific incident shocks and angers me more than anything I have encountered in my career.

"While we still don’t know what drove the suspect to commit this heinous act, there is no excuse that can justify the cold-blooded murder of multiple victims.”