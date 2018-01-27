At least 70 wounded in Afghan bombing attack

A suicide car bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul has left at least 70 people wounded, an official from the Interior Ministry has said.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the ministry, confirmed the Saturday morning attack.

Thick, dark smoke could be seen rising from the site of the explosion near the old Interior Ministry building.

Kabul has been the site of numerous bombing attacks claimed by the Islamic State group and the Taliban over the last year.



- PA