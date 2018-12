At least 600 wooden houses have been destroyed in a fire in northern Brazil, authorities said.

Four people were injured in the blaze in the low-income Educandos district of the city of Manaus. No deaths were reported. Devastation in Manaus, Brazil (Edmar Barros/AP)

Public security chief Amadeu Soares said the fire might have been started by the explosion of a pressure cooker.

- Press Association