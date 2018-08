At least 13 people - mostly foreign tourists - have been injured after two trains collided in southern Peru.

The crash happened a few miles from the Incan ruins of Machu Picchu.

It appears one of the trains was forced to stop because of a protest in the area.

Clint Bertucci was on board when the crash happened.

He said:

All of a sudden, SMASH, the walls crunched in and within the blink of an eye there were a lot of legs broken, arms were broken, it was really bad. There is a lot of really hurt people.

- Digital Desk