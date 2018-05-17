Assad holds talks with Putin over Syrian conflict

Syrian President Bashar Assad has met Vladimir Putin at the Russian leader's summer residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

A transcript of Thursday's meeting released by the Kremlin quoted Assad as saying that Syria is making progress in fighting "terrorism" which "opens the door to the political process".

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Assad informed Mr Putin of his decision to "send a delegation to the UN" to discuss reforming the country's constitution.

Russia has been a key ally of Assad throughout the seven-year Syrian civil war.

Moscow launched an air campaign on behalf of Assad's forces in 2015 that tipped the conflict in his favour. Assad previously visited Russia and met Mr Putin in November 2017 and October 2015.

Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin at their meeting in Sochi today. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP.

- PA