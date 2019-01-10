Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein dismissed

A US judge has dismissed Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment claim against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Judge Philip Gutierrez, sitting in the United States District Court in Los Angeles, ruled that the actress’s claim does not fall within the scope of a California statute.

But he said Ms Judd may proceed to trial with separate allegations against Weinstein of defamation and economic interference, according to reports in the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times. Harvey Weinstein faces charges in other parts of the US (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ms Judd claims that after she rejected Weinstein’s sexual advances two decades ago, he defamed her to Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson, damaging her career.

Weinstein, 66, also faces criminal prosecution in New York City and is the target of other criminal investigations.

The former movie mogul has denied engaging in non-consensual sexual activity.

- Press Association